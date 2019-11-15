The Week in IndyCar, Nov 15, Listener Q&A

Formula 1 2hr ago
Leclerc grid drop set at 10 places
Charles Leclerc will drop 10 places on the grid at the Brazilian Grand Prix for using a new internal combustion engine. Ferrari confirmed (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Pacesetter Albon’s crash ends wet FP1 early
Alexander Albon’s crash late in FP1 led to first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix ending slightly early and ensured the Red Bull (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 3hr ago
VIDEO: Behind the scenes making Ford v Ferrari
While opinions of the end result may vary, there is no denying that a serious amount of work goes into making a big-budget Hollywood studio (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 3hr ago
VIDEO: Tire Rack Solo Nationals
For the last several years the team at Speedway Motors have produced an awesome music video capturing the excitement of that year’s SCCA (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Custer to replace Suarez at SHR
Stewart-Haas Racing made it official Friday morning that Cole Custer will compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series beginning next (…)
SRO America 4hr ago
Barkey and Marcelli relishing GT World Challenge America Pro-Am title
From the opening race at Circuit of The Americas, Martin Barkey and Kyle Marcelli had an inkling that the Blancpain GT World Challenge (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
WTR signs Briscoe, adds Dixon for endurance rounds
Wayne Taylor Racing is taking a big swing at capturing another IMSA DPi championship with the signing of Ryan Briscoe to replace the (…)
Le Mans/WEC 5hr ago
Yamashita, Laurent called up for Toyota LMP1 test
Newly-crowned Super GT series champion Kenta Yamashita and Toyota test and reserve driver Thomas Laurent will join reigning F2 champion Nyck (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 5hr ago
First five winners crowned at HSR Classic Daytona
The first five race winners of the 2019 HSR Classic at Daytona presented by IMSA and HSR Daytona Historics weekend were crowned (…)
Industry 12hr ago
Former hotel GM recommended to lead Laguna Seca
Monterey assistant county administrative officer (ACAO) Dewayne Woods will put forward the name of A & D Narigi Consulting, LLC (…)
