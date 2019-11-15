Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week in IndyCar, Nov 15, Listener Q&A

Images by Cantrall/LAT

The Week in IndyCar, Nov 15, Listener Q&A

Podcasts

The Week in IndyCar, Nov 15, Listener Q&A

By 29 minutes ago

By: |

The marathon Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A episodes continue as everything from Ed Carpenter Racing’s prospective driver lineup, to casting actors to play most of today’s drivers in an IndyCar movie, to more ramifications of Roger Penske’s acquisition of the series and IMS, to aeroscreen cockpit cooling, to the new dramas surrounding Laguna Seca, is raised during the show driven by your questions submitted via social media.

IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home