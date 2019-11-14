Largest running of HSR Classic Daytona gets underway

Full-on action for the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA is on the schedule for today through Sunday.

With the official schedule and entry list updated last week, Historic Sportscar Racing is now overseeing the largest running of the fifth event — with over 300 drivers in more than 180 entries from 15 countries.

It is the first running of the race with a reformatted and expanded Run Group structure — most notably the division of the original Group E into two distinct classes, each featuring modern but retired prototypes and GT race cars from this century.