Haas waiting on Kubica decision

Haas F1 is waiting on Robert Kubica to make a decision on his future after negotiations regarding a test and simulator role for 2020.

Following the announcement that Kubica would be leaving Williams at the end of this season, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner confirmed talks had taken place regarding the Pole joining as a test and simulator driver to provide experience to Formula 1’s youngest team. Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, Steiner said talks were ongoing and now says the ball is in Kubica’s court to make a decision.

“At the moment it’s a little bit standby on that one,” Steiner said. “There have been no developments now for two weeks and I hope we have got news next week.

“It’s more from his side. He needs to decide what he wants to do and we are patiently waiting. It’s a big decision for him and I respect that he takes time and thinks about it properly.”

Steiner added there has been no deadline set for Kubica but he is keen to know the Pole’s decision in order to move on to a Plan B if needed, adding “you always have” a back-up option in place.

“I don’t know if it’s next week. I hope that we get something because we need to tie everything up and time is running out. Next year is coming pretty quick.”

Kubica says part of the lack of a decision so far revolves around the fact he is looking at taking on multiple roles at once, including a potential race drive in another category.

“Of course, time is running and the clock is going ahead but I’m pretty confident things are looking good,” Kubica said. “Of course, every week something is happening, in positive and negatives, but it’s moving.

“So, I’m pretty relaxed and have been working since Singapore, when I was asked. I’m looking forward and working on this — and probably also combining different programs.”