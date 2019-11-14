Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Brits crowned MHR Formula One USA 2019 champions

Image by Masters Historic Racing

Brits crowned MHR Formula One USA 2019 champions

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Brits crowned MHR Formula One USA 2019 champions

By 4 hours ago

By: |

Britons Greg Thornton and Ron Maydon have been crowned as the 2019 Masters Historic Formula One USA champions.

In his Lotus 91/5 (pictured), Thornton lifted the post-1978 crown while Maydon took pre-’78 glory in his LEC CRP1. The titles were decided at the Nov. 1-3 Masters support races to the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin — the final round of this year’s six-race schedule.

The Masters Historic Formula One USA series season kicked off at the Sonoma Speed Festival at the end of May, then moved to Circuit Mont-Tremblant in Canada in July, followed later that month by the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman at Road America. A two-weekend WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca doubleheader for the Pre-Reunion and Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion events in August preceded the final races at COTA this month.

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com

, Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2019/11/14/brits-crowned-mhr-formula-one-usa-2019-champions/ Brits crowned MHR Formula One USA 2019 champions - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home