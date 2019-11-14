Brits crowned MHR Formula One USA 2019 champions

Britons Greg Thornton and Ron Maydon have been crowned as the 2019 Masters Historic Formula One USA champions.

In his Lotus 91/5 (pictured), Thornton lifted the post-1978 crown while Maydon took pre-’78 glory in his LEC CRP1. The titles were decided at the Nov. 1-3 Masters support races to the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin — the final round of this year’s six-race schedule.

The Masters Historic Formula One USA series season kicked off at the Sonoma Speed Festival at the end of May, then moved to Circuit Mont-Tremblant in Canada in July, followed later that month by the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman at Road America. A two-weekend WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca doubleheader for the Pre-Reunion and Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion events in August preceded the final races at COTA this month.