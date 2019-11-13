Front Row team, Tifft agree to split

Ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR finale in Homestead, Front Row Motorsports and driver Matt Tifft announced they have mutually agreed to end their association. Tifft, who has not competed since suffering a seizure at Martinsville last month, said that while he still hopes to resume his racing career, he is not in a position to commit to a full season in 2020.

“I’ve made the decision to focus on my health and there is no rush or timetable to get back behind the wheel. Because of that, I can’t commit to racing full-time in 2020,” Tifft said. “I can’t say when I’ll be ready to race again, but I believe I will come back. I love this sport, the people, and I would like to be a part of it next year in some capacity.

“I want to thank Bob Jenkins, Jerry Freeze and the entire Front Row Motorsports organization for allowing me to live my dream of racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. They are great people and it’s been awesome to race there. I look forward to what’s next in racing when the time is right.”

Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins added: “Matt has always shown us a lot of determination and courage. He’s a fighter and I believe, like him, that he’ll return to driving. For now, we support Matt and his need to focus on his health and his family. Racing will be there when it’s time. We want to thank Matt and his family for being a part of Front Row Motorsports and helping us continue to grow.”