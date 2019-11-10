Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Medical issue claims the life of LMP3 driver Dr. Tim George

Image by Galstad/LAT

IMSA

Timothy “Tim” M. George, M.D., 59, of Austin, Texas, experienced a medical issue near the mid-point of today’s four-hour Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore at Sebring International Raceway. He was transported to a local Sebring hospital where he passed away.

The medical emergency occurred while George was driving the No. 2 Ansa Motorsports LLC prototype race car. There was no known mechanical issue with the car. George was able to drive the car onto pit lane where he was immediately attended to by track medical personnel.

