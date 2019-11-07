IMRRC archives will benefit from Dyson Foundation grant

The International Motor Racing Research Center was the beneficiary of a recent grant by the Dyson Foundation that will improve the center’s valuable Archives.

Head Archivist Jenny Ambrose has already purchased archival-quality storage boxes, shelving for one of the center’s off-site storage facilities and reel racks for film. She’s also planning to purchase mylar sleeves, periodicals boxes and other storage boxes for future rehousing of collections.

Founded in 1957 by Charles and Margaret Dyson, the Dyson Foundation’s current Chairman of the Board is Rob Dyson who started in SCCA club racing in 1974 and notched his first win at Watkins Glen.