The Week in IndyCar, Nov. 6, with Bobby Rahal

Racing legend Bobby Rahal joins us for The Week In IndyCar to discuss Roger Penske’s purchase of the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the options available to James Hinchcliffe in a third Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing IndyCar entry, memories of the Hulman George family, his days leading the Jaguar Formula 1 program, the Columbus 500 IMSA race, and more topics driven by questions submitted via social media.
IndyCar 11m ago
PFANNER: Seven weeks that changed racing
One cannot underestimate the profound impact of Monday’s blockbuster announcement of Penske Entertainment purchasing the Indianapolis Motor (…)
Bikes 38m ago
Interview: Alex Lowes
Third-place finisher in the 2019 World SuperBike Championship, Alex Lowes is trading the blue of Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team for Kawasaki (…)Presented by Monster Energy
IndyCar 1hr ago
Cooling issue the last hurdle for aeroscreen
Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais says improved cockpit cooling is the last significant hurdle to clear for IndyCar’s new-for-2020 (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Ricciardo explains Renault turnaround vs McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo believes Renault’s ability to get more out of its car in race trim than qualifying is a sign that it has a tougher car (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 2hr ago
Petersen Museum to premiere film about Lella Lombardi, F1's first female racer
ABOVE: Lella Lombardi in a March 761 at the 1976 Brazilian GP. The Petersen Automotive Museum will offer a special premiere (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Mercedes needs to keep delivering for Hamilton – Wolff
Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton can match Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 records as soon as next season, as long as Mercedes can (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Brawn salutes ‘unique way’ Hamilton has achieved greatness
Lewis Hamilton has found a unique way of becoming one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history, according to his former team principal (…)
Industry 6hr ago
TV ratings: F1 vs NASCAR in Texas
Last Sunday’s Texas showdown between Austin’s United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas and NASCAR’s fall race at Fort Worth’s (…)
TV 8hr ago
Racing on TV, Nov. 7-10
ABOVE: Pro 4 action from San Bernadino airs on CBS Saturday. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the (…)
Insights & Analysis 10hr ago
Robin Miller's Mailbag for November 6, presented by Honda Racing / HPD
Welcome to the Robin Miller Mailbag presented by Honda Racing / HPD. You can follow the Santa Clarita, California-based company at: (…)
Comments