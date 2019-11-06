The Week in IndyCar, Nov. 6, with Bobby Rahal

Racing legend Bobby Rahal joins us for The Week In IndyCar to discuss Roger Penske’s purchase of the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the options available to James Hinchcliffe in a third Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing IndyCar entry, memories of the Hulman George family, his days leading the Jaguar Formula 1 program, the Columbus 500 IMSA race, and more topics driven by questions submitted via social media.