Week in IndyCar, Nov 5, listener Q&A (Pt.1)

Image by Abott/LAT

It’s time for the first of a two-part listener Q&A session on The Week In IndyCar podcast, dominated by the purchase of IndyCar and IMS by Roger Penske, featuring your questions submitted via social media.

IndyCar, Podcasts

