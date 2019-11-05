Week in IndyCar, Nov 5, listener Q&A (Pt.1)

NASCAR 42s ago
Burnett to continue as Reddick's crew chief in Cup
Crew chief Randall Burnett will join Tyler Reddick in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season. Burnett currently oversees (…)
IMSA 11m ago
Simpson splits with JDC-Miller
Stephen Simpson is not expected to return with JDC-Miller Motorsports’ IMSA Cadillac DPi program. The race-winning South (…)
Formula 1 30m ago
Haas "like a lame duck" in Austin - Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says his team was “like a lame duck” after an uncompetitive showing during last weekend’s United (…)
Formula 1 52m ago
Leclerc dismisses Verstappen comments
Charles Leclerc described Max Verstappen’s comments about Ferrari’s power unit performance “a joke” following a difficult (…)
Insights & Analysis 1hr ago
CRANDALL: Season of growth for DiBenedetto and LFR
Putting a grade on the first half of the season for Leavine Family Racing and Matt DiBenedetto wouldn’t be fair. Many of the reasons (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Epstein skeptical about Miami "parking lot" race
Circuit of the Americas chairman Bobby Epstein fears a “parking lot race” in Miami would damage Formula 1 in the United States. F1 has (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 1hr ago
Bogle sweeps F4 U.S. finale at United States Grand Prix
After securing his maiden victory in the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda opener at Circuit of The Americas on (…)
Mazda MX-5 Cup 1hr ago
Lemons of Love announces fourth annual MX-5 Cup car giveaway
The motor racing-themed Lemons of Love charity organization has announced its fourth giveaway of a turnkey Global Mazda MX-5 Cup race (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Herbst lands full-time Gibbs Xfinity ride
Riley Herbst will join Joe Gibbs Racing’s stable of full-time Xfinity Series drivers next season. Herbst will drive the No. 18 (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Penske deal could strengthen IndyCar, IMSA ties
Among the various benefits that could come from Roger Penske’s purchase of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT IndyCar (…)
Comments