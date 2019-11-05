Week in IndyCar, Nov 5, listener Q&A (Pt.1)

It’s time for the first of a two-part listener Q&A session on The Week In IndyCar podcast, dominated by the purchase of IndyCar and IMS by Roger Penske, featuring your questions submitted via social media.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.