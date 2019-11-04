Kyle Busch joins AIM Vasser Sullivan for Rolex 24

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will run the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona in AIM Vasser Sullivan’s Lexus RC F GT3.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Lexus Motorsports, AIM Vasser Sullivan and Toyota for this opportunity,” said Busch. “To have the chance to run in such an iconic race as the Rolex 24 is certainly something I’ve thought about and wanted to do. My partnership with Toyota and the history we’ve had together has been incredible. I would love to continue that history, and maybe get my own Daytona Rolex to add to my trophy collection.”

Busch will also compete in the Roar Before the Rolex 24 on Jan. 3-5 in preparation of his first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.

“We’re thrilled to have a racer of Kyle’s caliber join AIM Vasser Sullivan to open our 2020 season at the Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Jimmy Vasser, co-owner of AIM Vasser Sullivan. “Kyle has proven he can compete and win in many forms of motorsports, and we look forward to having him drive the Lexus RC F GT3 at Daytona.”

Other NASCAR drivers who have previously competed in the Rolex 24 include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, A.J. Allmendinger, Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson.