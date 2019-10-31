Greg Moore at 20, with James Hinchcliffe

Canadian IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe shares his love and the lessons learned from his countryman and hero, the late Greg Moore, who lost his life 20 years ago on October 31, 1999, at the CART IndyCar race on the Fontana superspeedway.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.