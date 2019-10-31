Greg Moore at 20, with Dario Franchitti, Paul Tracy, Max Papis, and Mike Zizzo

Celebrate the Canadian IndyCar star’s life and influence, 20 years after his loss on October 31, 1999, with Dario Franchitti, Paul Tracy, Max Papis, Mike Zizzo, and Marshall Pruett.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.