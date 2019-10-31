Greg Moore at 20, with Dario Franchitti, Paul Tracy, Max Papis, and Mike Zizzo

Celebrate the Canadian IndyCar star’s life and influence, 20 years after his loss on October 31, 1999, with Dario Franchitti, Paul Tracy, Max Papis, Mike Zizzo, and Marshall Pruett.
Formula 1 38s ago
F1 presents 2021 regulations after WMSC approval
Formula 1 has presented its 2021 regulations after radical changes received unanimous approval from the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC). (…)
Videos 11m ago
Scary clips and close calls with SVRA
Enjoy a Halloween-themed look back at some SVRA vintage racing action from this season… (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Hinchcliffe speaks out on Arrow McLaren SP situation
A day after the confirmation that his Arrow McLaren SP team will not have an IndyCar seat for him for the 2020 season, James Hinchcliffe (…)
Podcasts 3hr ago
Greg Moore at 20, with James Hinchcliffe
Canadian IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe shares his love and the lessons learned from his countryman and hero, the late Greg Moore, who (…)
Videos 4hr ago
SAFEisFAST: Tuning shocks/dampers for speed, part 1
In the latest tutorial video from SAFEisFAST, the online resource for young racers presented by Honda, IndyCar drivers and engineers help (…)
Insights & Analysis 17hr ago
PRUETT: What next for James Hinchcliffe?
Finding a new full-time home next season in the NTT IndyCar Series will prove challenging for James Hinchcliffe. The story might be (…)
IndyCar 21hr ago
Arrow McLaren SP to continue holding a seat open for Wickens
Arrow McLaren SP will continue to hold a third seat open for Robert Wickens, who will remain with the team in a mentoring role while he (…)
Insights & Analysis 23hr ago
MEDLAND: Verstappen's problem isn't his driving. It's his attitude
I really should be sat here writing about a Max Verstappen win at the Mexican Grand Prix, not a Lewis Hamilton one. Verstappen was in superb (…)
Formula 1 23hr ago
Carey wants simplified F1 governance structure, confident of 2021 approval
Liberty Media wants to simplify the governance structure in Formula 1 as part of its ongoing discussions with teams ahead of the planned (…)
Formula 1 23hr ago
F1 ‘still engaged’ with Miami despite ’clear hurdles to get over’
Formula 1 is still hopeful of bringing a grand prix to Miami despite a vote that has added road blocks to its prospects. On Tuesday, (…)
