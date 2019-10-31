Chevrolet reveals new Cup Camaro

Chevrolet has announced it will switch to running the Camaro ZL1 1LE in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season.

The model will replace the Camaro ZL1, which teams have been running for two seasons. Chevrolet describes the ZL1 1LE as being based on “the fastest, most track-capable production Camaro ever.”

“The ZL1 1LE is the highest performer within the Camaro production-car lineup,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports. “We took lessons from the production car and applied them to the new 2020 Cup car.”

Per its release, Chevrolet engineers optimized aerodynamic performance by employing an array of tools, including computational fluid dynamics (CFD), simulation, and reduced-scale and full-scale wind tunnel testing.

To the naked eye one difference appears to be that the Camaro ZL1 LE1 will not have as pointed a nose as the current ZL1 (pictured below).

The Camaro ZL1 has seven wins this season between five drivers. Two drivers, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, have advanced into the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

In its debut season (2018) the Camaro ZL1 won the pole and the season-opening Daytona 500 in addition to three other races.