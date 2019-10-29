The Week In IndyCar, Oct. 29, with Robin Miller

Amid change at Arrow McLaren SP where James Hinchcliffe has been parked in favor of an all-new lineup comprised of Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew, Robin Miller calls in to assess the situation, and other IndyCar-related topics, driven by questions submitted via social media.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.