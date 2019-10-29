The Week In IndyCar, Oct. 29, with Robin Miller

Amid change at Arrow McLaren SP where James Hinchcliffe has been parked in favor of an all-new lineup comprised of Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew, Robin Miller calls in to assess the situation, and other IndyCar-related topics, driven by questions submitted via social media.
