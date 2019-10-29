Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Oct. 29, with Robin Miller

Amid change at Arrow McLaren SP where James Hinchcliffe has been parked in favor of an all-new lineup comprised of Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew, Robin Miller calls in to assess the situation, and other IndyCar-related topics, driven by questions submitted via social media.

