Rafa Matos returns to TA2 at Daytona with Silver Hare Racing

Rafa Matos, the 2018 Trans Am TA2 Champion, returns to the cockpit in the #7 Prefix Ford Mustang with Silver Hare Racing at Daytona International Speedway for the season finale, November 14-16.

Excited to return to full time competition, the former IndyCar Rookie of the Year is “Thrilled to be racing the season finale with Silver Hare Racing. We had a great meeting during the Runoffs at VIR, Maurice Hull and his wife Laura are very passionate about their team and the sport, plus their crew chief Jeff Holley is highly committed to the program.”

“We have the right partners on board to be a powerhouse team in TransAm…”

While challenging for second place in the 2019 championship with 4 race wins, Matos found himself without a seat with only two races remaining. As always in his career, he refused to give up and scrambled to find a way to stay in the championship fight. Missing the penultimate round at Circuit of the America’s may have put the title out of reach this year, but the 2018 champion is ready to fight for a race win at Daytona International Speedway.

Winning at every level of motorsports, including championships in Indy Lights, Atlantic, Star Mazda, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, Matos has found a home to continue his winning tradition at Silver Hare Racing, “We have the right partners on board to be a powerhouse team in TransAm and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel. Now our focus is to finish strong at Daytona, hopefully with a victory, and continue to develop our program to win races and the championship in 2020 and beyond.”