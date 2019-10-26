Verstappen summoned after admitting he didn’t lift for Bottas crash

Max Verstappen has been summoned to the stewards after admitting he did not lift under yellow flags for Valtteri Bottas’ crashed Mercedes in qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Bottas hit the wall on the outside of the final corner, with his car coming to an abrupt stop where another barrier started. With no run-off area at that corner, the yellow flags were out to warn drivers of the incident but Verstappen duly set his fastest lap to take pole position, including an improvement in that sector. When asked if he lifted for the Mercedes, Verstappen admitted he did not.

A nightmare end to qualifying for Valtteri Bottas! But thankfully he is okay 👍#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/TakzoATo2i — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2019

“I was aware Valtteri crashed,” Verstappen said. “It didn’t really look like (I backed off) did it? No.”

When it was put to Verstappen that the FIA might think he should have lifted, Verstappen replied: “It doesn’t matter does it?

“Well then delete my lap… the other one was fine.

“I think we know what we are doing. Otherwise we wouldn’t be driving an F1 car. It’s qualifying, you go for it, but like I said before, if they want to delete the lap then delete the lap.”

Verstappen reiterated that he did not lift during further interviews, and the FIA then summoned him for an alleged failure to slow for yellow flags at 4:10 p.m. local time.