GT World Challenge America confirms 2020 schedule

After an exciting finale race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a fantastic night of celebration at the 2019 SRO Motorsports Awards Gala last Sunday night at The Bellagio, the GT World Challenge America series shifts gears and announces its 2020 schedule. This season the sports car series will compete across a six-race-weekend schedule at North America’s top road courses.

The GT season opener shifts to the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the Victoria Day weekend, May 16-17. A driver favorite, the 2.459-mile Grand Prix track is a high-speed circuit comprised of 10 turns and several dramatic elevation changes.

From Canada the series heads south to Virginia International Raceway, one of America’s first permanent road racing tracks. Series drivers will take to the 17-turn, 4.2-mile course June 6-7.

California’s wine country is the next stop on the calendar with a visit to Sonoma Raceway on August 8-9. The 2.52-mile, 12-turn road circuit has been a staple on the series’ calendar year since the track hosted the first World Challenge race over 30 years ago.

August 29-30 marks the return of the series to another challenging and historic American road course, Road America. The 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit is another driver favorite.

The penultimate round of the 2020 championship will take place at the Watkins Glen International, September 19-20. The Glen returned to the GT World Challenge America calendar in 2018 with its 3.377-mile, 11-turn road course in upstate New York.

The 2020 GT World Challenge America series ends its season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, October 3-4. Running on the 2.439-mile, 13-turn road course, the event will also feature the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli.

The Indianapolis 8 Hours event will combine the two series for the first time. The best International GT teams will battle GT World Challenge America teams to enhance the International GTC schedule that also features the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, Total 24 Hours of Spa, Suzuka 10 Hours, and Kyalami 9 Hour.

With the Indianapolis 8 Hours included in the 2020 GT World Challenge America schedule, this will be the series’ first long-distance endurance race that will count toward the championship in recent decades.

2020 GT World Challenge America schedule: