Schedule set for Hollywood F1 Festival

LA’s iconic Hollywood Boulevard is just days away from being closed to non-Formula 1 traffic when the world championship brings its F1 Festival to the streets of Los Angeles for the first time on October 29-30.

Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will make the detour to Southern California ahead of their visit to Austin for next weekend’s United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas to bring a taste of F1 into the heart of the City of Angels, giving fans a chance to see three grand prix winners and their teams – Mercedes, Bed Bull and Renault – up close.

In addition to the F1 car demonstrations, which will include live runs, the Festival will also feature musical events, opening with a live performance of the Formula 1 theme by Bryan Tyler and his orchestra integrated with an F1 demo run to create an exhilarating aural experience.

The party opens on Tuesday, October 29 with a two-day Hollywood Ride of Fame car exhibition along Hollywood Boulevard, featuring multiple F1 and other exotic cars from across the ages. But the headline act is on Wednesday evening, when the drivers arrive – and the cars are fired up.

While the F1 cars and stars form the centerpiece, there will also be plenty to enjoy among the support acts, which include Red Bull parachutists, stunt bikes, acrobats, and a live DJ and MC.

HOLLYWOOD F1 FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30



Hollywood Ride of Fame

Tuesday time: 9am-7pm

Wednesday time: 9am – 11am



Location: Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood CA (Hollywood Blvd. between Highland & Orange)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30



F1 LIVE

Time: 5pm-6.30pm

Location: Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood CA (Hollywood Blvd. between Highland & Orange)