Jim Martyn, voice of Mosport, dies

Jim Martyn, whose friendly voice graced the public address system and airwaves of countless motor racing events in his native Canada and North America as a whole, has died after his health rapidly declined in recent weeks.

“It is with a heavy heart, that we have to let you all know that our father Jim Martyn has passed out of this life to the great PA booth in the sky,” his daughter Trice Martyn wrote while announcing his loss. “For all who knew him, he was sweet and kind, always had a smile and something nice to say or a sharp word.”

As the longtime announcer at Mosport, now known as Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, part of the American Le Mans Series’ radio team in its formative years, and the play-by-play or pit reporter for other series spanning many decades, Martyn was admired for his warmth and professionalism, which will be greatly missed.

“All of us at IMSA are deeply saddened to hear the news of Jim Martyn’s passing,” outgoing IMSA president and former ALMS president Scott Atherton told RACER. “As the voice of Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, he has been a key fixture there and at many other events throughout the years dating back to the ALMS days. He was a true friend of IMSA and motorsports of all kinds and I know everyone will miss hearing his voice coming across the PA.”