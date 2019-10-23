Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 23, with Travis Law

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 23, with Travis Law

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 23, with Travis Law

Josef Newgarden’s championship-winning chief mechanic Travis Law pays his first visit to the Week In IndyCar show and offers insights on working with the two-time title winner, the culture of competition inside Team Penske, advice on preparing race cars, the origins of The Chalice of Excellence, and more in an engaging conversation driven by questions submitted via social media.

