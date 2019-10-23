Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, Oct. 23-27

Image by Zak Mauger/LAT

Racing on TV, Oct. 23-27

TV

Racing on TV, Oct. 23-27

By 51 minutes ago

By: |

F1 is back on over-the-air TV Sunday with the Mexican GP.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Wednesday, October 23

Bathurst 1000 7-9pm (D)

Friday, October 25

Mexico practice 1 10:55am-12:30pm

Mexico practice 2 2:55-4:25pm

Saturday, October 26

Martinsville practice 9-10am

Martinsville
qualifying		 10-11am

Mexico practice 3 10:55am-12pm

Martinsville practice 12:30-1pm

Martinsville
race		 1:30-3:30pm

Mexico
qualifying		 1:55-3pm
Martinsville qualifying 4:30-5:30pm

Sunday, October 27

Las Vegas TCR America 12-1pm (D)

Las Vegas TC America 1-2pm (D)

Las Vegas SprintX (D) 2-3pm

Las Vegas Sprint (D) 3-4pm

Mexican GP 2:30-5pm

Martinsville race 3-7pm


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat

, , TV

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home