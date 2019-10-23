Racing on TV, Oct. 23-27

F1 is back on over-the-air TV Sunday with the Mexican GP.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Wednesday, October 23

Bathurst 1000 7-9pm (D)

Friday, October 25

Mexico practice 1 10:55am-12:30pm Mexico practice 2 2:55-4:25pm

Saturday, October 26

Martinsville practice 9-10am Martinsville

qualifying 10-11am Mexico practice 3 10:55am-12pm Martinsville practice 12:30-1pm Martinsville

race 1:30-3:30pm Mexico

qualifying 1:55-3pm Martinsville qualifying 4:30-5:30pm

Sunday, October 27

Las Vegas TCR America 12-1pm (D) Las Vegas TC America 1-2pm (D) Las Vegas SprintX (D) 2-3pm Las Vegas Sprint (D) 3-4pm Mexican GP 2:30-5pm Martinsville race 3-7pm



Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat

