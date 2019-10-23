Racing on TV, Oct. 23-27

F1 is back on over-the-air TV Sunday with the Mexican GP.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Wednesday, October 23
|Bathurst 1000
|7-9pm (D)
|
Friday, October 25
|Mexico practice 1
|10:55am-12:30pm
|
|Mexico practice 2
|2:55-4:25pm
|
Saturday, October 26
|Martinsville practice
|9-10am
|
|Martinsville
qualifying
|10-11am
|
|Mexico practice 3
|10:55am-12pm
|
|Martinsville practice
|12:30-1pm
|
|Martinsville
race
|1:30-3:30pm
|
|Mexico
qualifying
|1:55-3pm
|Martinsville qualifying
|4:30-5:30pm
|
Sunday, October 27
|Las Vegas TCR America
|12-1pm (D)
|
|Las Vegas TC America
|1-2pm (D)
|
|Las Vegas SprintX (D)
|2-3pm
|
|Las Vegas Sprint (D)
|3-4pm
|
|Mexican GP
|2:30-5pm
|
|Martinsville race
|3-7pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat
