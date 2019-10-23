F1 to stream Mexican GP on Twitch in Europe

Formula 1 has announced the Mexican Grand Prix will be streamed via Twitch in a number of European markets as part of a one-off deal.

The race will be streamed live and free on twitch.tv and Twitch’s mobile app in Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. All practice sessions, qualifying and the race will be broadcast, with F1 including a data extension that will allow users to predict the performance of drivers during 10-minute segments of the grand prix. F1 adds that “the predictions will then be ranked and displayed according to their accuracy, providing an interactive gaming element to the broadcast.”

Twitch is owned by Amazon and has a focus on video game live streaming and eSports competitions, with the likes of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen regularly streaming their sim racing exploits.

“We are really excited to be partnering with Twitch to live stream content from the Mexican Grand Prix,” Frank Arthofer, director of digital and licensing at Formula 1 said. “Audiences in Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden will be able to visit Twitch’s website and app and tune in to all the action from practice, qualifying and the race itself.

“Twitch has incredible reach, a unique creative spin on sports media coverage and an engaged digital audience; they are a perfect partner for us to be working with on this project.”

The race will also be co-streamed by a number of prominent personalities in each market, as F1 looks to engage with new fans through channels beyond its current television-based broadcasting model.

“Millions of people tune in to Twitch every day to watch live content and form communities around their shared interests,” Twitch’s strategic partnerships manager Farhan Ahmed said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Formula 1 to bring exciting motor racing content to our community in a way that’s unique, shared, and interactive. It’s a pleasure to work with a partner who embraces our community experience, creating something truly exciting, enhanced through co-streaming and extensions.”