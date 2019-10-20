Schwartz caps sensational season with eighth TC win at LVMS

Johan Schwartz, the 2019 TC Driver’s Champion, added to his impressive season totals, winning the final SRO TC America race of the season, Sunday morning’s series Round 14 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Saturday’s winner Jeff Ricca finished second, while Chandler Hull finished third.

From the pole, Ricca, in his No. 78 GenRacer Hyundai Veloster N, led the field to the green flag, then drag-raced Schwartz (No. 80 Rooster Hall Racing BMW M240iR Cup) to the first corner, squeezing into the lead.

Close behind, Hanna Zellers in the No. 06 Dynamic Racing Solutions BMW M235iR Cup, slotted into third, with Hull (No. 94 Copart / BimmerWorld Racing BMW M240iR Cup) in fourth.

On Lap 2, former TC Driver’s Champion Toby Grahovec (No. 26 Classic BMW BMW M240iR Cup) moved around Hull into fourth.

Lap 7 featured a flurry of action as Schwartz passed Ricca for the lead, while Grahovec and Hull moved around Zellers into third and fourth. Ricca tried to fight back, but the driver of the No. 80 machine defended his lead deftly.

Minutes later, Hull passed Grahovec through Turn 3 to grab third, holding off a fierce challenge all the way to the flag.

Up front, Ricca filled Schwartz’ mirrors for the rest of the race, looking for an opportunity to regain the lead; but the 2019 Champion never relented and took the checkered — his eighth win of a spectacular 2019 TC America season.

“Well, what can I say. What a way to finish off the season,” said Schwartz. “Getting a win for the team (in) the last race of the year after a great battle with Ricca — it was a lot of fun racing with him.

“Rooster Hall Racing is amazing,” Schwartz continued. “Our goal this year was to win the championship and now, at the end of the season, it became a reality. Solid year and it’s been a lot of fun. These guys are phenomenal. I’m very proud.”

“We are a family-run business; my wife owns the team,” said Rooster Hall Racing’s Todd Brown. “We came from BMW club racing. This is our third season here now, and it has been a dream. We were the first team in pro sports car racing to be sponsored by a university, and we’ve had lead engineers who are active students. I’m most proud of where our interns are ending up, and that’s what it’s all about — giving these kids a chance. Johan came to us two years ago and it was one of the greatest fortunes that we’ve had.

“It’s been a great season. My parents experienced some hardships at the beginning of this year, so we dedicated this season to them and are happy to have come out with a stellar award.”

TC RESULTS RACE 2

The TC America series closed out its 2019 season in Las Vegas, the weekend sponsored by R.U.N – the First Live Action Thriller produced by Cirque du Soleil.

Watch the TC races from Las Vegas Motor Speedway on CBS Sports Network, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. EDT.