Cooper wins final GT4 America Sprint; James clinches drivers' title

Cooper wins final GT4 America Sprint; James clinches drivers' title

Cooper wins final GT4 America Sprint; James clinches drivers' title

Michael Cooper took the No. 10 Blackdog Speedshop McLaren 570S GT4 to his fourth Pirelli GT4 America Sprint victory of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Ian James (No. 50 Panoz Avezzano GT4) finishing fourth and claiming the Pro Drivers’ title.

Cooper would help McLaren clinch the Manufacturers Championship, with James getting the Teams Championship for Panoz.

Am-class champion Drew Staveley would take the class win in the No. 12 Ian Lacy Racing Ford Mustang GT4, while finishing fifth overall.

GT4 SPRINT RESULTS RACE 2

Results are provisional until posted Final. Full story to come.

