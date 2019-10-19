Impressive win for Ricca in Las Vegas TC America Race 1

Jeff Ricca (No. 78 GenRacer Hyundai Genesis Coupe) scored a dominant win in Saturday morning’s SRO TC America TC Series Round 13 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Johan Schwartz (No. 80 Rooster Hall Racing BMW M240iR Cup), the polewinner and 2019 TC Driver’s Champion, finished second, while Chandler Hull (No. 94 Copart / BimmerWorld Racing BMW M240iR Cup) finished third.

The series is closing out its 2019 season in Las Vegas at a weekend sponsored by R.U.N, the first live-action thriller produced by Cirque du Soleil.

Results to follow