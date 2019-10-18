HSR announces 8-round 2020 calendar

Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) officials announced today the 2020 HSR race event schedule that features the second editions of three new events debuting this year, the 43rd HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the “HSR Classics” at Daytona and Sebring and even more popular races on iconic road courses in the U.S. and Canada.

Three of 2020’s first four races will be the second runnings of the trio of new events on the HSR schedule this year for the first time. The season-opening HSR Spring Fling returns to Sebring International Raceway, March 26-29, after a popular debut this year. The Spring Fling gives competitors an HSR headline event with a huge amount of track time on one of their favorite circuits.

The Sebring opener is followed by the 43rd HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 23-26, which showcases Corvette as the 2020 event’s Featured Marque. Stock Cars also return to The Mitty spotlight in 2020 after this year’s successful Feature Races attracted a strong entry. One of the oldest historic and vintage races in the U.S., The Mitty is in its fifth decade as a must-do vintage and historic event for race fans and competitors alike.

May’s schedule highlight is the second-year return of the HSR Barber Historics at Barber Motorsports Park, in Birmingham, Alabama, May 15-17. The first of 2020’s partner events with the Historic Motor Sports Association, this past May’s first running of the Barber Historics attracted an expanded field of competitors that jumped at the chance to race at one of North America’s most pristine venues and circuits and take in the amazing Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. The full weekend of competition also features a Formula Car Festival.

The HSR Ridge Runner Rally, June 22-25, returns for the second time in after a successful and sold-out debut this year. The 2020 Ridge Runner Rally offers participants a journey through the Great Smoky Mountains in a one-of-a-kind road tour of some of the most scenic highways and byways in the southeastern U.S. Accommodations will be at the finest luxury hotels and charming and quaint lodges with tour stops at some of the region’s top attractions and motorsports facilities.

The HSR Ridge Runner Rally is followed by a return visit to the equally picturesque Le Circuit Mont-Tremblant in Quebec, Canada, for the 16th edition of the popular Sommet des Légendes, July 16-19. Mont-Tremblant is the season’s second joint even with the HMSA and continues a productive partnership with HSR that began at the Sommet des Légendes a few years ago.

After the traditional late-summer break, the 2019 schedule resumes with the year’s second visit to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, September 24-27, for the HSR Atlanta Fall Historics. Small-bore classic cars from all generations will be showcased in Feature Races at the Fall Historics.

Set for its fifth running next month after debuting in 2014, the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA is now a firm and annual fixture on each year’s HSR race event schedule. The 2020 edition of the HSR Classic Daytona, scheduled for November 4 – 8, will be the sixth time the classic 24-hour race takes place at the “World Center of Racing.”

The HSR Classic Daytona once again will be followed in 2020 by its “HSR Classics” sister event, the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour at Sebring International Raceway. The fifth-annual running of the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour in 2020 will be held on the legendary Sebring airport circuit, December 3-6.

Officially titled the HSR Classic 12 Hour at Sebring, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, the HSR Classic Sebring debuted in December of 2016. This year’s fourth running of the HSR Classic Sebring will be December 4-8, following the 2019 HSR Classic Daytona, November 13-17, less than three weeks earlier.

The “HSR Classics” events at Daytona and Sebring share the card each weekend, respectively, with the Daytona Historics and Sebring Historics races that annually bring each HSR championship season to a close.

Next up for HSR in 2019 is the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, November 13-17, and the Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, December 4-8.

More information for all HSR event weekends, including Daytona and Sebring competitor entry forms and spectator tickets, can be found at http://www.HSRRace.com.

2020 Historic Sportscar Racing schedule:

March 26 – 29: HSR Sebring Spring Fling – Sebring International Raceway, Sebring Florida

April 23 – 26: 43rd HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

May 15 – 17: HSR/HMSA Barber Historics – Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama

June 22 – 25: HSR Ridge Runner Rally – Great Smoky Mountains Road Tour

July 16 – 19: Sommet des Légendes – Le Circuit Mont-Tremblant, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, Canada

September 24 – 27: HSR Atlanta Fall Historics – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

November 4 – 8: HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA and the HSR Daytona Historics – Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

December 3 – 6: HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, and the HSR Sebring Historic Races – Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida