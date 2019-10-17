Postcard from Team USA’s Green: The Italian job

For the Team USA duo, the adventure in Europe continues: After a race weekend at Oulton Park and with testing planned for Donington Park and Snetterton today and tomorrow, Josh Green provides some details on a quick trip earlier this week to visit Lamborghini, Dallara, and the famed Ferrari Museum at Maranello:

Waking up early on a frigid Monday morning, we all scrambled into the Dempsey’s car and headed off to Stansted airport for the next leg of our Great Adventure. After waiting in a plethora of queues (translation: several long lines), we eventually boarded a flight and embarked on a two-day journey across the Italian countryside with the primary purpose of visiting Lamborghini and Dallara.

Landing in Bologna, we picked up a rental car and got on the road. Michelle Dempsey traveled with us due to the distances between each stop and because she couldn’t say no when offered a trip to Italy! She was uncomfortable with driving on the right side of the road, but she struggled through it for us boys…

We found our way first to Lamborghini, stopping off at a cafe for a bite and some coffee before meeting with Matteo Vechci at Squadra Corse, the in-house motorsport department. He toured us around their factory and explained how each of their road cars are all built by hand from scratch, and how every piece is made in house. From each individual strand of carbon fiber to the hand-stitched leather, the entirety of the Aventador and Huracan models are created at the very factory we were lucky enough to visit.

He then showed us around the motorsport division. This group of 40 skilled engineers builds both the Huracan Super Trofeo and the Huracan GT3 EVO, both of which start their lives on the same assembly line as their road-going brothers and sisters. We were also lucky enough to meet Giorgio Sanna, head of motorsport for Lamborghini. In our conversation with him, we learned that both he and Matteo had formerly raced in Formula Ford. Mr. Sanna recently bought his old car and was hoping to race at the FF Festival until a conflict with the Super Trofeo World Finals meant he couldn’t.

We spent the night in Parma and had a wonderful dinner, being sure to sample all the different types of foods Italy had to offer. Afterwards, we went back to the hotel where Scott and I found our way to the gym and had a quick workout before bed.

The next morning we were off to Dallara to see how the many different types of race cars they build are manufactured. We were shown around the factory and got to see many of the manufacturing processes. We watched as their 3D printers created scale parts of future cars to be tested in the wind tunnel, and were awestruck as we viewed their $11 million simulator, built to directly replicate all of the chassis they’ve ever built.

We then saw where Dallara manufactures its carbon fiber, which is woven by hand and then put into a massive “oven” — an autoclave which applies a massive amount of heat and pressure to bind the carbon fiber to a polymer shielding to create the strong layers of composite materials that are on all types of race cars today. As well, we walked around their museum and saw all the cars down through history, starting from road-going Lamborghinis and on to Formula 1 and Indy cars. Mr. Dallara was kind enough to come meet us and say a kind hello which was quite an honor for Scott and I. They then served us a wonderful meal and sent us on our way.

Later that day we had free time before our flight so we headed off to Maranello, the home of Ferrari. After weaving through the dark (and extremely tight) parking tunnels of Italy, Scott and I eventually walked to the Ferrari Museum. It was quite a sight, seeing all of their road-going cars all the way from the beginning as well as a variety of aluminum shells and representative engines. We also got to see all of their F1 championship winning cars and the trophies to go with them. It was truly an amazing spectacle seeing them all lined up together.

From the Museum, we found our way back to the car and drove back to Bologna to catch our flight home.

The trip was a huge success, and Scott and I both agree how amazing an opportunity it was to see the insides of the very cars we hope to drive in the future. From both of us again, a huge thank you to Jeremy Shaw and everyone who backs the Team USA Scholarship. Without you, none of this awesome experience would be possible. So thank you again, and until next time.

-Josh