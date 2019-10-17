F1 adds Senna tribute festival ahead of Brazilian GP

Formula 1 will hold a special fan festival in tribute to Ayrton Senna ahead of next month’s Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo.

Three-time world champion Senna was killed 25 years ago at the San Marino Grand Prix, and F1 is going to pay tribute to the Brazilian with a free fan festival on Saturday November 9 at Ibirapuera Park, on the weekend between races at Circuit of the Americas and Interlagos. The event will see a number of Senna’s historic cars driven by fellow Brazilian legends Emerson Fittipaldi and Felipe Massa, with the Toleman TG184 and the iconic black and gold Lotus 97T being demonstrated.

More modern machinery will also be part of the event, with Esteban Gutierrez behind the wheel of a Mercedes, along with Renault’s Brazilian academy driver Caio Collet driving the E20.

Formula 1’s managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches says it is important the sport pays tribute to its past icons, with the event also set to include live music, Esports racing and pit stop challenges.

“Ayrton Senna is a true legend of our sport and his legacy is both immense and inspiring,” Bratches said. “It is our honor to bring Formula 1 to the streets of Sao Paulo with our partners Heineken to celebrate his life and his importance to the people of Brazil.

“We will be celebrating his life by giving fans the chance to get up close and personal with modern and historic F1 cars that will give them a once in a lifetime experience of the speed, sound, and excitement that F1 has to offer. Brazil has a special place in the F1 family, and we are really excited to bring this event to Sao Paulo a week before the Grand Prix at Interlagos.

“Formula 1 is also delighted to announce that fellow Brazilian F1 heroes Felipe Massa and Emerson Fittipaldi will be joining us to drive Senna’s historic cars.”

Celebrating an @F1 legend 👊 We’re joining the Ayrton Senna tribute festival in Sao Paulo this November! @EstebanGtz and the title winning W08 will be joining a host other F1 stars and cars next month 🤩#F1Festival #SennaSempre pic.twitter.com/i7cXaQhSQN — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 17, 2019

Ayrton’s niece Bianca Senna – who is also director of the Ayrton Senna Institute – says the event will be a special way to round off a landmark year remembering one of F1’s greatest drivers.

“I’m sure it will be an unforgettable day to Ayrton’s fans,” she said. “The opportunity of seeing, so close, historical cars, that were part of some of his best moments in F1, will be incredible. Having the chance to see an event with so many attractions, happening in Ibirapuera, the heart of Sao Paulo, will be even more remarkable, crowning 2019, a year full of beautiful tributes to celebrate 25 years of legacy.”