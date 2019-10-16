VIDEO: Behind the scenes

RACER’s Marshall Pruett returned to the IndyCar paddock in Portland after a three-month hiatus. Canadian documentary filmmaker David Porteous captures Pruett’s return in this short documentary short film.
Unser Jr weighing offers after split with Harding Steinbrenner
Al Unser Jr has parted ways with the Harding Steinbrenner Racing team. After announcing the split on Monday with the team where he served as (…)
MEDLAND: The greatest F1 team ever?
Given the regularity with which Mercedes has racked up title after title since 2014, it’s easy to underappreciate just what an (…)
First year of new U.S. F1 race will hurt COTA - Epstein
The first year of any new Formula 1 race in America will hurt the United States Grand Prix but then become a challenge for the newer (…)
Sainz thrilled with McLaren's Suzuka pace
Carlos Sainz hailed his fifth place in the Japanese Grand Prix brought an added significance than the others he has achieved this year after (…)
Miami F1 race at Hard Rock agreed, needs county approval
Formula 1’s plan to host a race in Miami moved a step closer with an agreement in principle for a grand prix around Hard Rock Stadium (…)
Robin Miller's Mailbag for October 16, presented by Honda Racing / HPD
Welcome to the Robin Miller Mailbag presented by Honda Racing / HPD. You can follow the Santa Clarita, California-based company at: (…)
The Week In IndyCar, Oct 15, with Marcus Ericsson
New Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Ericsson makes a return visit to the Week In IndyCar show and shares his thoughts on joining one of the (…)
Newgarden, Dixon encouraged by aeroscreen and tire test at Richmond
The last two champions of the NTT IndyCar Series — Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon — got an (…)
Bird leads opening day of Valencia test
Envision Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird topped the times for the first day of ABB Formula E Championship pre-season testing at Valencia, Spain, (…)
CRANDALL: Manufacturer alliances are getting ugly
A rain delay after Stage 1 of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway brought a pause in the action and a chance for Team (…)
