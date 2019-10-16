Unser Jr weighing offers after split with Harding Steinbrenner

Al Unser Jr has parted ways with the Harding Steinbrenner Racing team. After announcing the split on Monday with the team where he served as a driver coach, the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner says he’s received a number of inquiries regarding his availability, and that he’s going to ease into the decision-making process.

“Since I put that [Twitter] post out there, I’ve had three or four opportunities already show up,” he told RACER. “I was actually discussing it with my mom this morning over coffee, and the decision is gonna be what to do. The hard decision, the unknown, is to make the right decision that’s going to make me happy. What I want to do that’s going to make me happy – not the money. That’s how I’ll make the decision. And I’m in no rush to make a decision, by any means.”

Unser’s work with HSR was derailed in May when he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He returned to the team towards the end of the season, and with HSR in the midst of a merger with Andretti Autosport, his ongoing role with the team was in question.

Sober, and completing the court-mandated community service requirements that came with the DUI, Unser is relying on his faith—and making regular appearances at the Indiana church where his mother worships—as the NTT IndyCar Series eases into the off-season.

“I’m doing whatever’s next for me,” he said. “Today, I don’t know what that is. I, however, am excited about it. God closes doors to open new ones; I’m a firm believer in that. I’m excited about what God has in store for me.”