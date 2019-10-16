Behind the scenes: Making the Formula Ford group photo

Staging roughly 180 Formula Fords precisely and quickly for a group photo at last month’s Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival was quite a feat, and we followed up with event co-chair Mike Korneli for details on how they pulled it off. Our thanks to Mike for this recap of the detailed process.

Why a group photo? Planning for the 50th anniversary of Formula Fords at the ELVF started two years before the event. We were fortunate to have Steve Beeler rallying his fellow Formula Ford drivers to attend, and we wanted to honor his request for a group photo.

Plans for schedule and location: The challenge was to get the large group of cars out on the track and back into the paddock as smoothly as possible. We determined that Friday during the lunch hour was the best option for the photo in terms of lighting and fewer spectators to work around. We started talking about location options with track officials on Tuesday before the race weekend. My preference was the front straight with photographers working from the starter’s bridge or even the roof of race control.