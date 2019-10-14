New race circuit planned for Hawaii

Plans have been unveiled for a new FIA Grade 3 circuit on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

Track developer BTT, LLC is working to create what it hopes will be a FIA Grade 3 venue incorporating a 1.5-mile road course, a 1/8th-mile drag strip and a 1/4-mile dirt track, as well as a clubhouse, race control, pits, garages and event space. The facility will be located in the Campbell Industrial Park, close to Kalaeloa Airport, and six miles from the Ko Olina vacation resort.

Circuit Hawaii, as the venue will be called, is being developed and designed by U.K.-based Driven International in conjunction with Coffman Engineers and HHF Planners, with Yoshi Development New York handling the architectural design.

Various levels of club membership packages will be offered by the Hawaii Driver’s Club, and the circuit itself is also offering initial Founding Membership packages while it gathers additional investment. According to a statement by BTT, the facility – which would be the first of its kind on Oahu in more than a decade – is “conservatively expected” to be completed by 2022.