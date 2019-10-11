Nasr ups ante for AXR; Calado, Ferrari pace GTLM

Felipe Nasr turned the fastest lap of the weekend in Friday’s final practice for the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R led for the third time in four practice sessions with a lap of 1m08.419s on the 12-turn, 2.54-mile circuit.

“It was a pretty positive session,” Nasr said. “We’ve been working through a few changes, and everything we seem to try in the car seems to be pointing in the right direction. I’m feeling pretty confident going into qualifying. We also did a couple of runs to see how the tires are going to behave on a longer stint. We’re pretty happy all around. We are ready for qualifying.”

Ricky Taylor was second in the No. 7 Team Penske Acura ARX-05, +0.622s, followed by Filipe Albuquerque, +0.696s in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac.

The session was held under sunny skies with 69-degree temperatures — with pleasant weather expected to continue throughout Saturday’s 10-hour race.

James Calado paced GTLM in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE, at 1m15.757s — the best class time of the weekend — with the team making only its second start of the season. Philipp Eng was second, +0.480s in the No. 25 Team RLL BMW M8 GTLM, followed by Richard Westbrook, +0.608s in the No. 67 Chip Ganassi Ford GT.

Robby Foley put the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 atop the GTD chart with a 1m19.642s, followed by Toni Vilander, +0.061s in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3, and Ricky Feller, +0.070s in the No. 29 Montaplast by Land Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Gabriel Aubry led LMP2 at 1m11.209s in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA Gibson. Second, +0.189s back, was Kyle Masson in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports entry.

Harry Tincknell had an off-course excursion in Turn 7 in the No. 55 Team Joest Mazda RT-24P with six minutes remaining. He was able to continue to the pits with left-front suspension and bodywork damage. Prior to the incident, the car was slowest of the 11 DPis, +1.568s back.

The lone red flag waved with 17 minutes remaining, to extricate the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R of Misha Goikhberg from a gravel trap.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying begins today with a 15-minute GTD session at 3:55 p.m., followed by GTLM at 4:20 p.m. and DPi/LMP2 at 4:45 p.m. (all times ET). The Fox Factory 120 — a two-hour race for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge — is set to start at 1:25 p.m.