Cameron, Acura best three Cadillacs in Petit Practice 2

Acura Team Penske’s Dane Cameron outpaced a trio of Cadillacs in Thursday afternoon’s sun-drenched second practice for the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Cameron ran a 1m09.095 in the No. 6 Acura ARX-05. Cameron’s time was 0.002s shy of Felipe Nasr’s best lap in the Whelen Engineering Action Express Racing Cadillac in the opening session.

Tristan Vautier was second, +.0252s in the No. 85 JDCV-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R, followed by Felipe Albuquerque, +0.362s in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac, and Renger van der Zande, +0.614s in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac entry.

Unlike the morning session – held in cool and cloudy conditions – the afternoon practice was sunny and 75 degrees.

Daniel Serra led GTLM in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE with a 1m16.708s. Serra won both the GTD race and pole a year ago in the WeatherTech Ferrari.

Second in GTLM was Antonio Garcia, +0.225s in the No. 3 Corvette C7.R, followed by Scott Dixon, +0.249s in the No. 67 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT.

Felipe Fraga led GTD in the No. 33 Wynn’s Team Riley Mercedes-AMG GT3, at 1m19.275s, followed by Christopher Mies, +0.409s in the No. 29 Montaplast by Land Audi R8 LMS, and Toni Vilander, +0.622s in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3.

Gabriel Aubry took LMP2 honors in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA Gibson, at 1m11.025s, followed by Cameron Cassels, +1.829s in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA.

There were four red flags for off-course excursions: one in the Turn 10 area for Chris Miller in the No. 84 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R and Justin Marks in the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3; one for the No. 77 Mazda DPi by Tristan Nunez in Turn 6; and one for the No. 85 JDC-Miller Cadillac of Juan Piedrahita. All four cars were able to continue.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Night practice, from 7:30-9 p.m.