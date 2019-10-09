TV ratings: Dover

It was a down-and-up weekend for NASCAR’s playoffs season at Dover.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday averaged a 1.13 household rating and 1.8 million viewers on NBCSN. That’s down from a 1.20/2.0m for this race last year, also on NBCSN.

Interestingly, though, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Dover (pictured) posted a significant year-on-year increase. Saturday’s race on NBCSN averaged a 0.58/924,000, up from 0.43/625,000 on the same network in 2018. It wasn’t for lack of competition either, as college football games — including Auburn at Florida on CBS and Texas/West Virginia on ABC — had more viewers than last year’s games in the same time slot.