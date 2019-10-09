Sims to remain with BMW i Andretti for 2019/2020 FE season

Alexander Sims will return for a second Formula E season with BMW i Andretti Motorsport.

The Briton closed his rookie season with a pole, a podium and a fourth-place at the Season 5 season finale in New York in July, and said that he’s looking forward to building on that experience.

“Formula E is such an exciting and forward-thinking championship on so many levels, and I’m delighted to be competing again this season,” said Sims. “Having the opportunity to race in a series that pushes boundaries, promotes innovation and sustainable mobility is a real honor, and I’m thrilled that BMW i Andretti Motorsport has again entrusted me with this position.

“There were fantastic highs, some lows to overcome and lots of learnings to take from my first season; I’m determined to utilize this knowledge and start where I left off, continuing to build from there. The competition is set to be tough this season with strong drivers and more manufacturers entering, but I’ve completed my rookie season, got to grips with its unique challenges and I’m ready to turn that experience into results.”

Sims will suit up alongside new arrival Maximilian Gunther.

“We have an exciting driver duo for our second Formula E season,” said BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “Alexander earned at a rapid pace in his first season, and showed that he can be up there at the front. He was unlucky in some of the races, but he finally celebrated his first podium at the finale in New York. I’m confident that he will be able to build on this in 2019/20.”