Ericsson confirmed for third Ganassi IndyCar in 2020

Chip Ganassi Racing will double its Swedish driver roster next season with Marcus Ericsson, who joins five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon and his countryman, 2019 IndyCar Rookie of the Year Felix Rosenqvist, in a three-car Honda-powered lineup.

“First of all, I’m extremely happy and proud to get the opportunity to join Chip Ganassi Racing,” Ericsson said. “It’s a team of winners and their history speaks for itself. I’m very thankful that they believe in me, and I will do everything I can to make 2020 another successful year for the team. I’m also very excited to work with two of the best drivers in the series in Scott and Felix. I’m looking forward to putting what I’ve learned this year to use in my second year in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

Ericsson’s IndyCar debut season with the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports outfit had its share of highs and lows, and he finished 17th in the standings—teammate James Hinchcliffe placed 12th—as the Swede missed one of the 17 races while standing by to possibly fill in for Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo in Spa.

“I think Marcus brings a lot of unique experience with him having competed in several championships around the world,” said Ganassi. “When you have someone with that type of background, it gives him other points of reference that helps his ability to develop and add to the overall racing program. We’re looking forward to seeing what Marcus can do alongside Scott and Felix.”

With Ericsson’s signing, CGR has made progress in one of its bigger initiatives. As it’s Ford Chip Ganassi Racing IMSA team readies for its final race this weekend at Petit Le Mans, Ganassi and managing director Mike hull have been busy searching for additional IndyCar programs to run in order to keep its sports car crew employed.

Efforts to field a fourth entry for 2019 Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew continue to be explored.