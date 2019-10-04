The Week In IndyCar, with Brian Barnhart

Former IndyCar president and chief steward-turned-Harding Steinbrenner Racing president Brian Barnhart visits The Week In IndyCar podcast to discuss the upcoming merger with Andretti Autosport, share the history behind his famous “give me four good ones” line spoken to each driver attempting to qualify for the Indy 500, offer what he can about HSR’s mid-season sponsorship fluctuations, and answer more of your questions that were submitted via social media.