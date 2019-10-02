Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, Oct. 2-6

Delayed coverage of SRO TC America and GT4 action from Road America starts Wednesday night and continues Sunday on CBSSN.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Wednesday, October 2

Road America (D) 7-8pm

Friday, October 4

Dover practice 12:30-1:30pm
2:30-3:30pm

Dover practice 1:30-2:30pm
3:30-4:30pm

Saturday, October 5

Dover
qualifying		 12:30-1pm

Dover qualifying 1:30-2:30pm

Dover race 3-5pm

Sunday, October 6

Argentina TBA

Road America
SprintX		 2-3pm (D)

Dover race 2:30-6pm

Road America
Sprint		 3-4pm (D)

Road America
SprintX		 4-5pm (D)


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat

