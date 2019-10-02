Racing on TV, Oct. 2-6

Delayed coverage of SRO TC America and GT4 action from Road America starts Wednesday night and continues Sunday on CBSSN.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Wednesday, October 2
|Road America (D)
|7-8pm
|
Friday, October 4
|Dover practice
|12:30-1:30pm
2:30-3:30pm
|
|Dover practice
|1:30-2:30pm
3:30-4:30pm
|
Saturday, October 5
|Dover
qualifying
|12:30-1pm
|
|Dover qualifying
|1:30-2:30pm
|
|Dover race
|3-5pm
|
Sunday, October 6
|Argentina
|TBA
|
|Road America
SprintX
|2-3pm (D)
|
|Dover race
|2:30-6pm
|
|Road America
Sprint
|3-4pm (D)
|
|Road America
SprintX
|4-5pm (D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat
Comments