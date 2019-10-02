Perez hopes Racing Point takes momentum from ‘perfect’ Russia

Sergio Perez hopes Racing Point can take momentum from a “perfect” performance in the Russian Grand Prix into the remaining five races of the season.

Racing Point introduced an upgrade to its car in Singapore, but Perez retired from a promising position while teammate Lance Stroll picked up a puncture and finished 13th. However, in Russia Perez managed to split the McLarens to finish seventh and move the team to within three points of Toro Rosso in the constructors’ championship, and the Mexican was delighted with his performance.

“Fantastic race, I think one of my best races that I can remember — just perfect,” Perez said. “It was everything — the start, when to push, when not to push, strategy-wise. Probably we were a bit unlucky with the safety car timing and we lost there, but we managed to recover, and especially to hold off the people with fresher rubber, and that was key, we worked hard for it.”

Perez says the performance in Russia — where he was a threat to Sainz in the race — validates the progress Racing Point has made with its latest update compared to the rest of the midfield runners.

“I think we’ve done some good progress. Since Singapore I think we’ve closed the gap but we know we have plenty of work to do, especially on Saturdays.

“I think we are back in the mix with the Renaults and McLarens, so hopefully the next five races we can be on a run.”

Expanding on what Racing Point needs to focus on in qualifying, Perez says he is not fully comfortable with the rear stability of the car when pushing it to its absolute limit.

“We are improving. We’ve certainly made a good step since the summer break, especially in Singapore. So we are making progress. The midfield is very tight. Still, the back end of the car is where we’ve got to work a lot because it’s quite hard to manage over one lap. Once we get into a consistent rhythm it’s not too bad.”