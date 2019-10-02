First on-track views of IndyCar aeroscreen

IndyCar has released the first images from today’s test of its new aeroscreen at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing and Will Power of Team Penske are both testing the cockpit protection device that will be implemented on all cars for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season. Dixon previously tested an aeroscreen prototype on a simulator July 2 at the Dallara Research Center in Speedway, Indiana.

Developed in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the system encompassing the cockpit is comprised of a ballistic aeroscreen anchored by titanium framework.

Although no specific timeframe has been set for the amount of laps each driver will turn with the aeroscreen installed at Indy today, Dixon and Power are expected to conduct individual runs to test visibility through the PPG-supplied material, and to provide feedback on any buffeting, chassis handling, cockpit temperatures, helmet lift, and a variety of other items on the series’ checklist.