Daly out of contention for Arrow McLaren SP ride

Conor Daly isn’t sure where he’ll be driving in 2020 but the 27-year-old IndyCar veteran now knows it won’t be for McLaren.

After spending the past few weeks corresponding with McLaren boss Zak Brown, Daly was notified by the new IndyCar partner of Arrow SPM he is no longer under consideration for the Indianapolis-based team.

“They told me they had decided to go a different direction,” related Daly. “I knew I was on their shortlist, but as of now I’m no longer their main focus. I’m flattered they considered me.”

The second-generation racer from Noblesville also met recently with Bobby Rahal about a third car for RLL but says, “that doesn’t look like it’s going to work.”

Daly had some impressive drives in 2019 for Andretti Autosports, Carlin Racing and Arrow SPM. He may have the backing of the Air Force for next season and is keen to get back in a seat full-time.

“I’ve still got some positive things we’re working on,” he said. “I’d just like to have something nailed down in the next few weeks.”