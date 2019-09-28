The Week In Sports Cars, Sept. 28, with Goodwin and Kilbey

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.