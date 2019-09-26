Pigot joins Juncos for Petit Le Mans

Spencer Pigot will complete the line-up in Juncos Racing’s No.50 Cadillac DPi at next month’s Petit Le Mans.

Pigot, who will share the car at Road Atlanta with Will Owen and Rene Binder, has 12 career starts in IMSA including a third-place finish at Petit last year, all of which were in a Mazda. He’s very familiar with Juncos though, having won Pro Mazda and Indy Lights championships with the team, and raced its IndyCar at the 2017 Indy 500.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Juncos Racing again, this time for Petit Le Mans,” said Pigot. “We’ve had success together in different championships and I hope we can continue that in IMSA. It will be my first time driving a Cadillac DPi-V.R so there will be a lot to get used to in a short amount of time but I’m confident the team and my teammates will help that transition.

“Petit Le Mans is one of my favorite events of the year and a great way to finish off the season. I’d like to thank Ricardo Juncos and everyone at Juncos Racing for the opportunity to be a part of the team again.”

The race also marks a return to action in IMSA for Juncos itself, which has been on the sidelines since its car was destroyed in a crash at Mosport in early July. That incident followed two similarly catastrophic accidents for the team at Indianapolis during the Month of May, but team owner Ricardo Juncos said he is determined to continue rebuilding from the setbacks.

“We have been faced with one of our most challenging years as a team,” said Juncos. “There have been many ups and downs during our most expansive year running in four different series.

“The year started off very strong for us in IMSA at Daytona when we proved to be one of the fastest Cadillac DPi-V.R cars and made it to the very end of our first ever 24-hour event. At Long Beach we were able to lead laps, strong laps on old tires and we pulled away from the pack who had new tires. We were faced with a terrible incident in July which totaled our Cadillac DPi-V.R, however we have been working very hard to regroup and rebuild our IMSA program.

“I want to thank everyone at IMSA and Cadillac who have been there to support us during these past few difficult months. I cannot thank all of the crew for all of their hard work and dedication to this program throughout this incredibly busy year for the team.”

Petit Le Mans opens with a promoter test day on October 9, with the first WeatherTech Championship practice session scheduled for the following morning.