'Biggest wreck I've ever been a part of' - Lagasse Jr.

Scott Lagasse Jr. (No. 92 SLR/Fields Racing/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro) was in hot pursuit of race leader Thomas Merrill as the laps wound down in Saturday’s Trans Am presented by Pirelli TA2 powered by AEM 100-mile feature race, looking for his second consecutive win at Virginia International Raceway.

But, on the white flag lap, Lagasse Jr. got airborne as he raced through the Roller Coaster section of the track. The incident, which is still under review by Race Control, saw his white Camaro come to rest upside down. The popular and experienced Floridian emerged from the incident unscathed, but was taken to track medical for precautionary review.

“In my many years of high-speed racing, that was by far the worst crash that I’ve been involved in,” Lagasse said. “I am thankful for the M1 Racecars chassis and Simpson for keeping me safe.

“I was able to just FaceTime my daughter just now, which, going through the air, I never thought I would again. It was a tough one but I’m still here.”