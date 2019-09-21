Vincent, Haldeman TCR/TCA winners at Road America

In a light rain, Michael McCann Jr. (No. 3 McCann Racing Audi RS3 LMS) led the TCR field to green, but in the downhill Turn 5, McCann slid wide, falling from first to last and handing the lead to Nate Vincent (No. 72 FCP Euro VW Golf GTI).

Vincent (photo above) would never look back, and cruised to the TCR victory at Road America.

“It was tricky driving in the rain, just tip-toeing around. This was my first time racing here, so having it in the rain was something! The team did a great job of setting up the car to handle the wet conditions, and that was really the trick to bringing it home,” said Vincent.

Championship leader Michael Hurczyn (No. 71 FCP Euro VW Golf GTI) slotted into second behind Vincent where he would finish, claiming the race’s fastest lap, giving him pole for Sunday’s race 2.

Victor Gonzalez (No. 99 VGMC Honda Civic Type R) fought his way back through the field after an opening lap spin to finish third. James Walker (No. 34 Risi Competizione Alfa Romeo Giulietta) was fourth with Christian Cole (No. 3 McCann Racing Audi RS3 LMS) claiming the TCR Cup win, finishing fifth overall.

In TCA, Mark Pombo (No. 59 MINI Team JCW MINI Cooper) passed Chris Haldeman (No. 69 X-Factor Racing Honda Civic Si) for the lead with 28 minutes remaining, Haldeman sliding out wide defending at Turn 3 and falling to eighth.

Nick Wittmer (No. 91 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ sT) inherited second place, then took the lead as Pombo had an ‘off’. Tomas Mejia (No. 69 MINI Team JCW MINI Cooper) moved up to second, and while that was going on, Haldeman had moved back to third place and was chasing after second.

With 11 minutes remaining, Haldeman finally overtook Mejia for second going into Turn 3. And on the last lap, Haldeman caught and passed Wittmer for the lead, claiming his first win of the season.

“I started from pole and pretty much immediately put myself in last, so I had to charge back through the field. Luckily, it ended with me still taking the win!” said Haldeman.

Mejia came home third with Taylor Hagler (No. 77 X-Factor Racing Honda Civic Si) fourth and Stephen Jeu (No. 02 X-Factor Racing Honda Civic Si) rounding out the TCA top five.

TCR/TCA RACE 1 RESULTS

TC America TCR/TCA Race 2 will go green tomorrow at 11:10 a.m. CDT, streaming live at https://www.tcamerica.us/watch-live.