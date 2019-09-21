Ricciardo under investigation for qualifying power use

Daniel Ricciardo is under investigation for the amount of power his MGU-K was deploying during qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Renault driver originally qualified eighth on the grid, but the investigation relates to the power usage during Q1 at the Marina Bay street circuit. A report from FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer states Ricciardo’s car exceeded the MGU-K power limit of 120 kW during the first part of qualifying, breaching regulations.

The matter has been referred to the stewards and Renault summoned to discuss the issue at 1:10 a.m. local time in Singapore. As a breach of technical regulations, there is the potential for Ricciardo to be excluded from qualifying.

Renault currently sits fifth in the constructors’ championship, 18 points behind McLaren in fourth place.