Ricciardo under investigation for qualifying power use
Image by Renault Sport
By:
|
Chris Medland
4 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo is under investigation for the amount of power his MGU-K was deploying during qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.
The Renault driver originally qualified eighth on the grid, but the investigation relates to the power usage during Q1 at the Marina Bay street circuit. A report from FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer states Ricciardo’s car exceeded the MGU-K power limit of 120 kW during the first part of qualifying, breaching regulations.
The matter has been referred to the stewards and Renault summoned to discuss the issue at 1:10 a.m. local time in Singapore. As a breach of technical regulations, there is the potential for Ricciardo to be excluded from qualifying.
Renault currently sits fifth in the constructors’ championship, 18 points behind McLaren in fourth place.
Chris Medland
While studying Sports Journalism at the University of Central Lancashire, Chris managed to talk his way into working at the British Grand Prix in 2008 and was retained for three years before joining ESPN F1 as Assistant Editor. After three years at ESPN, a spell as F1 Editor at Crash Media Group was followed by the major task of launching F1i.com’s English-language website and running it as Editor.
Present at every race since the start of 2014, he has continued building his freelance portfolio, working with international titles. As well as writing for RACER, he contributes to BBC 5Live and Sky Sports in the UK as well as working with titles in Japan and the Middle East.
