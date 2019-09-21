Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER: Monterey IndyCar qualifying report

RACER: Monterey IndyCar qualifying report

Videos

RACER: Monterey IndyCar qualifying report

By 23 minutes ago

By: |

RACER’s Marshall Pruett and 19th qualifier Sebastien Bourdais have the lowdown from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on rookie Colton Herta’s sensational pole, the battle for the 2019 NTT IndyCar championship, and lots more.

, IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home