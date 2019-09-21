RACER: Monterey IndyCar qualifying report

RACER’s Marshall Pruett and 19th qualifier Sebastien Bourdais have the lowdown from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on rookie Colton Herta’s sensational pole, the battle for the 2019 NTT IndyCar championship, and lots more.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.