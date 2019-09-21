Carlin to carry on in 2020 with two-car effort

Carlin Racing intends to return next season with a continuation of its two-car NTT IndyCar Series program.

Speaking Saturday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Trevor Carlin said the Florida-based outfit has received steady interest from its current drivers, and a number of new names, as it plans for 2020.

“It’s been a tough year for us in many ways, but I’m quite proud of the team for making the most out of the changes we’ve encountered, and the various driver changes we’ve gone through,” he told RACER. “Returning next year with the same setup — two cars, with a third for the Indy 500 — is our plan.”

Team veterans Max Chilton and Charlie Kimball are expected to play a role in Carlin’s 2020 lineup, but it’s unclear whether both will continue in part-time schedules, or if the two will look to do more races if budgets and desire come together.

“I can’t speak for Max, but we would love to have him with us for as many races as he wants, and Charlie’s been working very hard to build his sponsorship base,” Carlin added. “We’ve spoken with many drivers about next year, and those conversations take place on a daily and weekly basis. It’s too premature to say who will be driving what, and for how many races, (but) that’s the thing we’re working hard to answer.”