Keselowski on Richmond Cup Series pole

Brad Keselowski is on the provisional pole for the second race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Richmond Raceway.

One of the last drivers to make a qualifying attempt, the Team Penske driver went to the top of the leaderboard with a lap of 127.185 mph (21.229 seconds). It is the 17th pole of his career, third of the season, and his second at Richmond.

Keselowski was the fastest of the playoff drivers who swept the top eight spots in Friday qualifying.

Joining Keselowski on the front row will be fellow Ford driver Kevin Harvick, second fastest at 126.559 mph.

Completing the top five were Chase Elliott at 126.174 mph, Kyle Busch at 126.103 mph, and Clint Bowyer at 126.068 mph. Busch is the defending race winner.

The remaining three playoff drivers in the top 10 were sixth quickest Denny Hamlin at 125.921 mph, Aric Almirola in seventh at 125.529 mph, Martin Truex Jr. at 125.430 mph, and Kurt Busch at 125.214 mph. Truex won at Richmond in the spring.

Kyle Larson was the first playoff driver to qualify outside the top 10 in 13th. Larson ran a 124.971 mph lap. Ryan Blaney was 15th at 124.931 mph with Erik Jones 16th at 124.902 mph.

Ryan Newman will come from the 19th position (124.683 mph), with Alex Bowman qualifying 20th (124.654 mph). The two slowest playoff drivers were William Byron in 25th (123.808 mph) and Joey Logano in 28th (123.310 mph).

Qualifying results are unofficial until inspection takes place Saturday afternoon.

STARTING LINEUP

UP NEXT: Federated Auto Parts 400 at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday